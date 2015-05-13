BRIEF-Sunshine Heart receives NASDAQ compliance determination
* Sunshine Heart receives NASDAQ compliance determination
May 13 Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to debut on may 15 in Shenzhen
May 13 Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co Ltd

* Says trading of shares to debut on may 15 in Shenzhen
* Aclaris Therapeutics completes phase 1 clinical trial of ati-50001 for the treatment of alopecia universalis and alopecia totalis