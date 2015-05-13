BRIEF-Whitehorse Finance reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.53
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results
May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Natixis Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 23, 2021
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 99.3510
Reoffer price 99.3510
Spread Minus 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps
Payment Date May 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN DE000A14J0D8
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results
* In month of April 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: