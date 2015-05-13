BRIEF-Biocon seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares
* Seeks members' nod for increase in authorize share capital to INR 3 billion
May 13 India's Lupin Ltd
* Says acquired 100 percent stake in Medquímica Indústria Farmacêutica S.A., Brazil
* Says Medquímica is engaged in development, manufacturing and commercialisation of branded generics, pure generics and OTC products
BANGALORE, May 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34600 ICS-201(B22mm) 35600 ICS-102(B22mm) 28200 ICS-103(23mm) 32800 ICS-104(24mm) 37000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35100 ICS-105(27mm)