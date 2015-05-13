BRIEF-America First Multifamily reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports first quarter 2017 earnings
May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banco De Credito E Inversiones (BCI Chile)
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 17, 2020
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 100.485
Reoffer price 100.485
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's) & A (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0278875965
OSLO, May 5 Norway's wealth fund has excluded Bharat Heavy Electricals from its investment portfolio because of concerns over the environmental impact of a plant the Indian company is building, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.