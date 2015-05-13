Bangalore, May 13 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 49750 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 38500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 43900 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 39000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 36250 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 81000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 32500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 26500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 21500 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8800 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 30000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 8500 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 36500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 20000 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 23500 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 606 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 300 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 460 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 108 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 148 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 38500 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 21000 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 26900 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6700 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 635 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 665 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 625 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 645 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 795 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 925 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1200 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 96000 2. Rapeseed Oil 76000 3. Sunflower Oil 64000 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 76000 6. Sesame Oil 80000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 59000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 77500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 66000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 51000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 56500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 45600 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 59500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 54500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 52500 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 61900 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 77000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 61000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 62500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 70500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 98000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 590 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 645 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 36500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1030 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 1050 36500 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified