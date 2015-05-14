BRIEF-Myhome Real Estate in deal to invest 5 bln yuan in industrial park, future town project
May 12 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd
SINGAPORE, May 14 (IFR) - Cambridge Industrial Trust has announced an offering of five-year SGD bonds at a price guidance to yield in the 4% area.
The trust will launch the offering under its SG$500m (US$378m) multicurrency MTN programme, which is rated BBB- (S&P), the same as the issuer.
CIMB is sole bookrunner on the offering, which is today's business.
Cambridge-MTN Pte Ltd is the issuer and RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore, the trustee of the REIT, will guarantee the notes. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton)
* To include NCDs, bond investments, outsourced investment biz