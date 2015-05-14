BRIEF-Grieg Seafood says harvest volume in Q1 8,552 tons
* Grieg Seafood ASA: Q1 2017 - planned low harvest volume in Q1 in order to build biomass
May 14 Visual China Group Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QL4yDN
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Grieg Seafood ASA: Q1 2017 - planned low harvest volume in Q1 in order to build biomass
* Says Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd has bought 5 percent stake in the company between May 5 and 10, taking its holdings to 5 percent after transaction