BRIEF-Myhome Real Estate in deal to invest 5 bln yuan in industrial park, future town project
May 12 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd
BANGKOK May 14 Thailand's SC Asset Corporation Pcl :
* The housing developer expects its 2015 revenue growth of at least 10 percent to 13.9 billion baht ($416.54 million) - company statement.
* It aims to boost presales by more than half this year to 13 billion baht ($389.57 million) - statement
Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.3700 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapoing; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
May 12 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd
* To include NCDs, bond investments, outsourced investment biz