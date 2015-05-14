BANGKOK May 14 Thailand's SC Asset Corporation Pcl :

* The housing developer expects its 2015 revenue growth of at least 10 percent to 13.9 billion baht ($416.54 million) - company statement.

* It aims to boost presales by more than half this year to 13 billion baht ($389.57 million) - statement

