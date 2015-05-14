** Lupin falls 5 pct adding to Wednesday's 3.4 pct
loss
** Stock marks lowest intraday level since Feb.12
** March-quarter consolidated net profit was at 5.47 bln
rupees ($85.67 million) vs consensus expectation of 6.11 bln
rupees
** Also, Jefferies downgrades stock to "hold" from "buy"
after results
** Says company is in investment mode but still trading at a
10 pct premium to sector
** Stock trades at 25.5 times 1-year forward earnings vs
peer median of 23.4 times - Thomson Reuters Eikon data
($1 = 63.8500 Indian rupees)
