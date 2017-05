** Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gains 2.4 pct

** CLSA starts coverage with "buy" rating and target price of 1,060 rupees

** Says drugmaker at cusp of revival with pick-up in U.S. approvals

** Stock has 24 "buys", six "holds" and one "sell" rating - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)