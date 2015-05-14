BRIEF-Bright Dairy and Food to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
BANGKOK May 14 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl :
* The refiner aims for average refining capacity of 110,000 barrels per day each year over next 3 years, President Chaiwat Kovavisarach told a press briefing.
* Expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 10.4 billion baht ($311.6 million) this year.
* Plans to add 40 new petrol stations in 2015 versus 15-20 in 2014 target.
* Its board has approved $5 million worth of investment in Lithium business in the United States in the middle of 2015.
($1 = 33.3800 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Qtrly net profit 93.2 million baht versus 94.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: