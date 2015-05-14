* Aims for revenue of 20 bln baht in 2019 vs 13.9 bln in
2015
* Rejection rate climbs to 7-8 pct, improvement expected
(Recasts and adds comments on long term outlook)
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, May 14 Thai property developer SC Asset
Corporation Pcl said it is aiming for revenue growth of
at least 10 percent a year over the next five years, banking on
strong demand for luxury homes.
SC Asset, 60 percent owned by the family of ousted former
Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, is targeting revenue of 20
billion baht ($600 million) in 2019, up from its goal of 13.9
billion baht this year.
Chief Executive Nuttaphong Kunakornwong also said the
company hopes that profit growth will outpace climbs in revenue.
The bullish outlook comes after the firm on Wednesday
reported a 38 percent rise in first-quarter revenue and a jump
in net profit of 80 percent.
Nattaphong, Thaksin's son-in-law who came to the helm in
January, said SC Asset has seen its rejection rate, or the rate
at which banks refuse loans for home buyers, rise to 7-8 percent
from around 5-6 percent a year earlier. But he added that it was
still lower than the overall industry.
"What's challenging this year is rising household debt," he
said, adding that the rejection rate should improve later in the
year as the pace of growth in household debt slows and the
company undertakes risk management measures.
Thai household debt at record 85.9 percent of GDP helped
cause a spike in bad loans last quarter, causing banks to become
more cautious about extending loans.
But Nattaphong added that the rejection rate for luxury
homes was zero. SC Asset is the sector leader in luxury houses
priced at more than 10 million baht with an estimated market
share of around 30 percent.
The company plans to launch seven new projects with a
combined value of 14 billion baht this year, including high-end
condominiums in prime locations in Bangkok.
($1 = 33.47 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)