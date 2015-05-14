BRIEF-Bright Dairy and Food to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
May 14 (Reuters) Heki Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months Year
ended Mar 31, 2015 ended Mar 31, 2014 to Sep 30, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 540 mln 530 mln 1.13
(+1.76 pct) (+31.97 pct) (+8.8 pct) Operating 88 mln 79 mln 106 mln
(+10.31 pct) (+42.06 pct) (-11.1 pct) Recurring 86 mln 63 mln 99 mln
(+34.78 pct) (+10.59 pct) (-5.6 pct) Net 46 mln 32 mln 63 mln
(+43.09 pct) (-22.5pct) (+110.1 pct) EPS 78.76 yen 55.04 yen 107.33 yen EPS Diluted 78.63 yen 54.94 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil
* Qtrly net profit 93.2 million baht versus 94.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: