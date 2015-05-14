BRIEF-Shenzhen Huiding Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 18
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.4 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17
May 14 Quanta Computer Inc :
* Says Q1 net profit T$3.67 billion ($120.3 million), market consensus T$3.78 billion Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.5050 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Michael Gold; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal