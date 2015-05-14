** Northern Irish radio and television broadcaster UTV Media
falls as much as 16 pct, one of the top losers on the
FTSE All Share Media Index
** Stock fell below 52-week low of 162.50p before it
recovered to trade at 170p
** The company expects Q2 revenue at its largest division
Radio GB to fall 16 pct from a year earlier, a period which saw
the 2014 FIFA World Cup build-up. The revenue was flat in Q1.
** "UTV Ireland has experienced a 'slower' start than
anticipated and it is experiencing 'considerable volatility',"
Numis analysts write in a note
** UTV down 5.7 pct YTD
