RPT-BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
May 14 China Shipping Network Technology Co Ltd
* Says wins engineering project for 250.7 million yuan ($40.43 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FfOqX8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2016 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsrooms)
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
* Entered into an agreement with schibsted asa regarding its joint ventures within online classifieds