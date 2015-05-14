RPT-BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
May 14 Ningbo Bird Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from May 15 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HfbswP
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HfbswP
* Entered into an agreement with schibsted asa regarding its joint ventures within online classifieds