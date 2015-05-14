BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 Gohigh Data Networks Technology Co Ltd
* Says board approves to issue up to 740 million yuan ($119.33 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1czlK07
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2013 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement