BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 Beijing Gehua CATV Network Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest up to 1.65 billion yuan ($266.07 million) in cloud computing project in Hebei province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JJPVMU
($1 = 6.2013 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement