May 14 Zhejiang Huace Film & TV Co Ltd

* Says adjusts private placement plan after dividend, to issue up to 109.3 million shares at no lower than 18.3 yuan ($2.95) per share

* Says shares to resume trading on May 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1bREZkE; bit.ly/1IzWfcB

