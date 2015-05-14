BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 Zhejiang Huace Film & TV Co Ltd
* Says adjusts private placement plan after dividend, to issue up to 109.3 million shares at no lower than 18.3 yuan ($2.95) per share
* Says shares to resume trading on May 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1bREZkE; bit.ly/1IzWfcB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2013 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement