BRIEF-Fujian Tianma Science and Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 18
May 12 Fujian Tianma Science and Technology Group Co Ltd :
May 14 Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.14 billion yuan ($183.83 million)in private placement of shares
* Says trading of shares to resume on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.5 new shares/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 1 new share/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17