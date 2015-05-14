May 14 Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical And Chemical Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Beijing Laneva Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for 2 billion yuan ($322.51 million)via share issue

* Says to raise up to 300 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on May 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1G8Xaiz; bit.ly/1RIMXxU

