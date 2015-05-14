BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
May 14 Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical And Chemical Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Beijing Laneva Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for 2 billion yuan ($322.51 million)via share issue
* Says to raise up to 300 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition
* Says shares to resume trading on May 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1G8Xaiz; bit.ly/1RIMXxU
($1 = 6.2013 Chinese yuan renminbi)
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.