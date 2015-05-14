BRIEF-Minsheng Holdings elects chairman and appoints president
* Says the board elects Yu Zheng as chairman and agrees to appoint Chen Jiahua as president
May 14 Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to resume on May 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KMKD3A
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says the board elects Yu Zheng as chairman and agrees to appoint Chen Jiahua as president
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company