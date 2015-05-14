BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
May 14 Pulike Biological Engineering Inc
* Says trading of shares to debut on May 18 in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QM0YcL (Reporting by Hong Kong newsrooms)
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.