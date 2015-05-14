BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 Shenzhen Gongjin Electronics Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from May 15 due to unusual share price movements
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EHrknE
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement