** Jubilant Foodworks Ltd seen jumping as Jan-March earnings beat estimates - analysts

** The Domino's franchisee's March-quarter same-store sales growth at 7 pct vs 2 pct in Dec-quarter

** Credit Suisse upgrades stock to "outperform" from "neutral"

** Says Domino's has performed significantly better than key rivals Yum! Brands Inc and McDonald's Corp

** Jubilant stock has very high chance of a short squeeze in derivatives, say traders

** Stock has 18 'buy', 3 'hold' and 12 'sell' ratings (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)