** Credit Suisse starts coverage on Power Grid Corporation of India and JSW Energy with "outperform" rating

** Says domestic coal production, auction of captive coal blocks and weak global coal prices have mitigated fuel price and availability concerns

** Adds companies have strong balance sheets enabling them to benefit from likely consolidation, and may not be hampered by unviable bids and tariff disputes

** Investment bank also starts coverage on NTPC with "neutral"

** India has approved share sale in NTPC as part of asset divestment