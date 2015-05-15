BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Credit Suisse starts coverage on Power Grid Corporation of India and JSW Energy with "outperform" rating
** Says domestic coal production, auction of captive coal blocks and weak global coal prices have mitigated fuel price and availability concerns
** Adds companies have strong balance sheets enabling them to benefit from likely consolidation, and may not be hampered by unviable bids and tariff disputes
** Investment bank also starts coverage on NTPC with "neutral"
** India has approved share sale in NTPC as part of asset divestment (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade