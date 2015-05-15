BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** A technically bearish signal known as "death cross" is likely to put continued pressure on Indian shares - technical analysis
** The bearish cross of the 50-day weighted moving average (DWMA) below the 200-DWMA is the first such cross since May 2013
** A death cross is formed when the short-term moving average falls below the longer-term average, indicating that prices will continue to spiral over the next several months
** NSE index saw the bearish technical signal after Tuesday's 2.4 pct slump; index has since gained 1.5 pct
** Indian stocks have fallen more than 10 pct from record high made in March
** The signal has worked 10 out of 15 times since 2001 - Thomson Reuters calculation shows (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
