** A technically bearish signal known as "death cross" is likely to put continued pressure on Indian shares - technical analysis

** The bearish cross of the 50-day weighted moving average (DWMA) below the 200-DWMA is the first such cross since May 2013

** A death cross is formed when the short-term moving average falls below the longer-term average, indicating that prices will continue to spiral over the next several months

** NSE index saw the bearish technical signal after Tuesday's 2.4 pct slump; index has since gained 1.5 pct

** Indian stocks have fallen more than 10 pct from record high made in March

** The signal has worked 10 out of 15 times since 2001 - Thomson Reuters calculation shows