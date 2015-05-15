** Top four players in Indian passenger car segment registered double-digit volume growth in April

** March-quarter same-store sales for Jubilant Foodworks' Domino's franchisee rise 7 pct vs 2 pct in the Dec-quarter

** Jubilant Food is up 24 pct while Maruti Suzuki is up 10 pct YTD, vs 0.6 pct fall in NSE, so far

** Cost management, new products, more focus on tier 2 towns have helped companies - analysts

