** India and Indonesia become worst performing equity markets YTD in USD terms among key Asian markets

** Jakarta's main index slumps 5.9 pct YTD, while India's BSE has lost 1.4 pct

** Slow reforms, rising oil prices slow growth in earnings, while a looming rate hike by the U.S. Fed also hurts

** Returns across asset classes in both countries have been challenging in Q2, reflecting a shift from euphoria to measured optimism that takes into account the challenges - Barclays

** Key land acquisition reform in India got delayed after the Modi government agreed to refer the bill to a parliamentary panel for further review

** Indonesia President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has back tracked on policy decisions, including visa-free policies

** Reform implementation to determine India and Indonesia's sovereign credit trajectories - Moody's (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)