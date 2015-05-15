May 15 Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L reported
a 53 percent jump in first-half pretax profit as the
Glasgow-based lender benefited from a one-off gain from capital
restructuring last year and lower impairment losses on credit
exposures.
Clydesdale Bank, which is the UK retail and commercial
banking business of National Australia Bank Ltd and
expected to go public in London this year, said it was seeing
encouraging growth in current account switchers. (bit.ly/1HhlZHM)
"Our presence in and commitment to core regional markets
amongst SMEs means that we are well placed to compete as demand
for credit returns," Chief Executive Debbie Crosbie said in a
statement.
Pretax profit increased to 133 million pounds ($209.4
million) for the six months ended March 31, from 87 million
pounds a year earlier.
Clydesdale said net interest income for the period rose 1.7
percent to 390 million pounds, buoyed by higher income from home
lending and deposit costs.
The bank had a one-off gain of 39 million pounds from the
repurchase of subordinated debt as part of a capital
restructuring in December last year.
CEO Crosbie told Reuters last week that an initial public
offering of Clydesdale Bank was NAB's preferred option, but it
may still consider an offer for the whole of the business.
"I think to discount that would be naive and we wouldn't do
that ... the business considers all options," Crosbie said in an
interview.
NAB said last week it would sell between 20 to 30 percent of
its British business, which includes Clydesdale Bank and
Yorkshire Bank, through an IPO in London this year. The rest of
the shares will go to NAB shareholders.
($1 = 0.6353 pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)