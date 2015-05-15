RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
** India's trade data for April due next week.
** Indian shares seen tracking key global events, including the Greece bailout and oil price movements.
** Domestic factors including start of the monsoon rains, as well as expectations of an off-cycle rate cut to also weigh on shares.
** NSE index expected to trade between 8,100 and 8,460 in coming week.
** India's benchmark government bond may trade in 7.94 percent to 8.05 percent range.
** Indian rupee to trade in 63.40-64.40 range.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Asian Paints Ltd earnings, GSK; April trade data (tentative) Tues: Tata Power Co Ltd results Wed: DLF Ltd and Bajaj Finance Ltd results Thurs: Bajaj Auto Ltd earnings Fri: State Bank of India and ITC Ltd results.
