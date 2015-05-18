May 18 Companies have announced pricing for their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Please click the links for details. SHANGHAI * Juneyao Airlines Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.18 yuan per share, aims to raise 760.2 million yuan ($122.5 million): bit.ly/1JSfv2m * Inly Media Co Ltd sets IPO price at 7.2 yuan per share, aims to raise 240 million yuan: bit.ly/1Kf89cG * Shanghai Runda Medical Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 17 yuan per share, aims to raise 401.2 million yuan: bit.ly/1B6HINV * Harbin VITI Electronics Co Ltd sets IPO price at 13.25 yuan per share, aims to raise 265 million yuan: bit.ly/1PPEC7K

SHENZHEN * Sichuan Maker Biotechnology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 27.96 yuan per share, aims to raise 1.05 billion yuan ($169.27 million): bit.ly/1bZiLxi * Sichuan Xunyou Network Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 33.75 yuan per share, aims to raise 337.5 million yuan: bit.ly/1PsWIkV * Saimo Electric Co Ltd sets IPO price at 10.25 yuan per share, aims to raise 205 million yuan: bit.ly/1IGxxre * Shanghai Huaming Intelligent Terminal Equipment Co Ltd sets IPO price at 14.25 yuan per share, aims to raise 245.385 million yuan: bit.ly/1Gis6wM * Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd sets IPO price at 18.76 yuan per share, aims to raise about 469 million yuan * Tanac Automation Co Ltd sets IPO price at 7.92 yuan per share, aims to raise 132.1 million yuan: bit.ly/1Gisr2G * Nanxing Furniture Machinery & Equipment Co Ltd sets IPO price at 12.94 yuan per share, aims to raise 353.8 million yuan : bit.ly/1QVO8sr * Guangdong Tonze Electric Co Ltd sets IPO price at 12.02 yuan per share, aims to raise 288.5 million yuan : bit.ly/1cJOenZ * Zhejiang Huatong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd sets IPO price at 18.04 yuan per share, aims to raise 252.6 million yuan : bit.ly/1EVylCo ($1 = 6.2030 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)