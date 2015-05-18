BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q1 NON-GAAP EPS $0.61
* Bright horizons family solutions reports first quarter of 2017 financial results
May 18 Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group Co Ltd
* Says shares will be delisted from Shanghai Stock Exchange on May 20
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RZrL6W
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Bright horizons family solutions reports first quarter of 2017 financial results
May 4 Activist investor Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc , calling on the company to search for a new chief executive.