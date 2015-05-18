BRIEF-India's Tata Communications March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees
** Jain Irrigation Systems gains as much as 17.2 pct
** Heads for biggest daily percentage gain since May 2014
** Jan-March consolidated profit jumps 30.8 pct from a year earlier to 985 mln rupees
** Monsoon remains key trigger for agriculture sector-related stocks in near term - traders
** Monsoon rains to hit southern India on time, may help sowing (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees
* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 53.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 10.28 billion rupees