** Jain Irrigation Systems gains as much as 17.2 pct

** Heads for biggest daily percentage gain since May 2014

** Jan-March consolidated profit jumps 30.8 pct from a year earlier to 985 mln rupees

** Monsoon remains key trigger for agriculture sector-related stocks in near term - traders

** Monsoon rains to hit southern India on time, may help sowing