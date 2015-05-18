** Options on India's NSE index <.NSEI EOP> indicate the index would move between 8,000 to 8,500 in May - Reuters calculations

** Maximum open interest in May's call options held at 8,500 level with 5.26 mln shares - NSE data

** Puts hold highest positions at 8,000 level with 5.08 mln shares - NSE data

** However, elevated volatility remains a concern

** India volatility index: premonition of pre-budget caution

** "Historical volatility remained at elevated level of 24.6 pct which will continue causing high swings in the short term," said Akshata Deshmukh, derivatives strategist at Dolat Capital Market Pvt Ltd (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)