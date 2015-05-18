** Iron ore explorer NSL Consolidated Ltd's shares rise 14.3 pct to A$0.008

** Company says enters non-exclusive offtake agreement with JSW Steel Ltd

** Says deal for 0.2 mln tonnes per year of future phase two 58-62 pct iron wet beneficiation plant fines product

** Stock up about 75 pct this year as of Thursday's close

** About 6.7 mln shares change hands, compared with the 30-day average of 2.7 mln