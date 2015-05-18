BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
May 18 Kingsignal Technology Co Ltd
* Says adjusts private placement plan after dividend, to issue 40.4 million shares at 14.85 yuan per share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1bZxS9W
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* GoDaddy Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase