BRIEF-India's Tata Communications March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees
** Asian Paints gives up gains of as much as 3.5 pct
** Stock down 5.4 pct from day's high after Jan-March earnings came below estimates
** March-quarter consolidated net profit up 19 pct at 3.41 billion rupees ($53.62 million)
** Traders were expecting profit of 4.5 billion rupees
** Volume growth seems below expectation of 5 pct - analysts
** Poor demand resulted in single-digit volume growth in decorative business segment, Managing Director K.B.S. Anand says in a filing to the exchange
* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 53.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 10.28 billion rupees