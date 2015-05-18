** Asian Paints gives up gains of as much as 3.5 pct

** Stock down 5.4 pct from day's high after Jan-March earnings came below estimates

** March-quarter consolidated net profit up 19 pct at 3.41 billion rupees ($53.62 million)

** Traders were expecting profit of 4.5 billion rupees

** Volume growth seems below expectation of 5 pct - analysts

** Poor demand resulted in single-digit volume growth in decorative business segment, Managing Director K.B.S. Anand says in a filing to the exchange

($1 = 63.5900 Indian rupees)