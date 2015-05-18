Macquarie posts record annual profit, beats estimates
May 5 Macquarie Group posted a record annual net profit on Friday, up 7.46 percent, beating analyst estimates as its annuity-style businesses and commodity businesses strengthened.
May 18 Guangdong Mingzhu Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 2.0 billion yuan ($322.37 million) in private placement of shares to fund property project
* Says trading of shares to resume on May 19
