May 18 Guangdong Mingzhu Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2.0 billion yuan ($322.37 million) in private placement of shares to fund property project

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 19

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1S0DUby ; bit.ly/1FtesZ0

