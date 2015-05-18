BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
May 18 Nanjing Textiles Import & Export Corp Ltd
* Says trading of shares to resume on May 19 after cancelling major plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AfHaKD
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces first quarter 2017 results