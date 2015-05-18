BRIEF-GoDaddy announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase
* GoDaddy Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase
May 18 Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from May 19 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HccVBu
LOS ANGELES, May 4 Family members of three victims of the December 2015 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California, have sued Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming that the tech giants permitted Islamic State to flourish on social media.