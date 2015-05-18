BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
May 18 Beijing Utour International Travel Service Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 2.8 billion yuan ($451.31 million) in private placement of shares to set up service platforms, boost capital
* Says shares to resume trading on May 19
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1eaGHzp; bit.ly/1PQDf8S
($1 = 6.2041 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces first quarter 2017 results