UPDATE 1-Activist fund Barington calls for Avon CEO search
May 4 Activist investor Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc , calling on the company to search for a new chief executive.
May 18 Wasu Media Holding Co Ltd
* Says company has discussion with Netflix on internet TV business, but has not reached any agreement as of May 18
* Says shares to resume trading on May 19
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HcfGT6
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 4 Activist investor Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc , calling on the company to search for a new chief executive.
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017