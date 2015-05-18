BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
May 18 XiAn Minsheng Group Co Ltd
* Says board approves to invest up to 291 million yuan ($46.90 million) in compound building project in Xi'an city
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces first quarter 2017 results