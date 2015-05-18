BRIEF-FBL Financial Group reports Q1 earnings per share $1.05
* As of March 31, 2017, book value per share of FBL financial group common stock totaled $47.34, compared to $47.61 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 East Money Information Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to boost its Shanghai unit's registered capital to 300 million yuan from 200 million yuan ($32.24 million)
* Says plans to invest 200 million yuan to set up fund management firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1eaMfKd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2041 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* As of March 31, 2017, book value per share of FBL financial group common stock totaled $47.34, compared to $47.61 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds analyst quote, details on mutual funds and ETFs, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 4 U.S.-based fund investors underscored their preference for foreign stocks, reversing the prior week's inflows for domestic equity funds and moving money to Europe and emerging markets, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Investors pulled $6.6 billion from U.S.-based stock funds that invest at home during the week ended May 3, marking their fourth week of outflows in the