May 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower PACCAR Financial Europe B.V.
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date May 29, 2018
Coupon 1.513 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT
Payment Date May 29, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & Lloyds Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody's) & A+ (S&P)
Listing LSE
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1237268393
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)