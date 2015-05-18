May 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower PACCAR Financial Europe B.V.

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date May 29, 2018

Coupon 1.513 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT

Payment Date May 29, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & Lloyds Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody's) & A+ (S&P)

Listing LSE

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1237268393

