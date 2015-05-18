May 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower McDonald's Corporation

(McDonald's)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date May 26, 2027

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.9250

Reoffer price 99.9250

Reoffer yield 1.882 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN XS1237271421

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 600 million swedish crown

Maturity Date August 26, 2019

Coupon 3-month euribor + 30 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 30 bps

ISIN XS1237187718

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date May 26, 2022

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.5260

Reoffer price 99.5260

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN XS1237271009

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 26,2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, GS & JPM

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 100

Governing Law NY law

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program

