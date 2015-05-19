May 19 Companies have announced pricing for
their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Please click the links for
details.
SHANGHAI
* Shanghai Golden Bridge InfoTech Co Ltd sets IPO price at 9.5
yuan per share, aims to raise 209 million yuan ($33.69 million)
: bit.ly/1AhCF1S
* Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co Ltd sets IPO price
at 15.81 yuan per share, aims to raise 395.25 million yuan : bit.ly/1Fq1vNt
* Lionco Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.7
yuan per share, aims to raise 760.5 million yuan : bit.ly/1AhD2cN
* Zhejiang Weiming Environment Protection Co Ltd sets IPO price
at 11.27 yuan per share, aims to raise 516.2 million yuan : bit.ly/1cMcMfY
* Zhejiang Huatie Construction Safety Science and Technology Co
Ltd sets IPO price at 8.22 yuan per share, aims to raise 416.5
million yuan : bit.ly/1Fq2tJP
* Anhui Yingjia Distillery Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.8 yuan
per share, aims to raise 944 million yuan : bit.ly/1EYJyC7
SHENZHEN
* Global Infotech Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.26 yuan per
share, aims to raise 375.4 million yuan : bit.ly/1INwiFh