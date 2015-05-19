SHANGHAI May 19 China should open up its
sheltered local debt market to foreign and retail investors to
help shore up market demand and liquidity, Bai Weiqun, vice
president of the China Central Depository & Clearing Co. Ltd
(CCDC), said on Tuesday.
Bai told a financial forum that banks currently buy over 90
percent of bonds issued by local governments, which
meant liquidity of local government debt is "close to zero". To
change that, China should "open up the local debt market to
foreign and retail investors", he said.
Central bank officials have said that some qualified foreign
investors are permitted to buy local government bonds.
On Mondayy Jiangsu province held the first auction of the
year for municipal bonds in China, achieving a yield just above
sovereign debt. Bai said it was "very successful".
Previously, the auction had been delayed for three weeks
with no official explanation.
Bai told Reuters that he was confident that local
governments will be able to sell 1 trillion yuan worth of new
bonds under a debt-swap programme by the end of August - in line
with the official deadline.
Local governments will also be able to sell a further 600
billion yuan bonds under the government budget this year.
Banks will be allowed to use local bonds as collateral for
securing short-term loans from the central bank via repo
agreements and other lending facilities, as reported by Reuters
last week.
Bai said local governments have "resources", including
offering fiscal deposits and collaboration on local projects to
attract bond buying from banks.
(Reporting By Kevin Yao and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)